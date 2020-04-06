Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get steamy during their 'ACM Presents: Our Country' performance

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Quarantining at home together hasn't put a damper on the romance between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The couple's chemistry couldn't be denied during their performance on the "ACM Presents: Our Country" special on Sunday night. They sang a duet, "Nobody But You," by the fire at Shelton's home in Oklahoma.

"We happen to be in Oklahoma, hiding away from everybody, doing what we're supposed to do. And, we're also doing what I think everybody else must be doing, which is... drinking all day," the 43-year-old country star joked.

The couple has been having fun during self-isolation.

In March, the 50-year-old pop star gave her boyfriend a haircut, which caused quite the stir. Stefani shaved stripes into the mullet that Shelton is growing out, which he claimed is a "symbol of hope" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020..." Shelton wrote on Twitter. "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

“I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s–t like that..” Shelton revealed. “Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

Fans reacted in the most hilarious way.

"Omg the apocalypse is really here Can’t wait to see this!" someone wrote.

"OMG!! Can’t wait!! You look so sexy, even sexier than usual, with a mullet!!! Oh my beating heart!!!" said another.

A fan argued, "I can’t think of one good reason to NOT do this!!!!

"Gwen, don't let him do it," wrote a pleading fan.

Amid the virus outbreak, Shelton had to postpone the last few shows of his tour.

Shelton had just two weekends left of his "Friends and Heroes Tour" but announced that his final stops have been postponed to spring 2021. The final five shows, which were set to feature Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and the Bellamy Brothers, have yet to receive exact new dates.

