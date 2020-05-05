Blake Shelton joked Gwen Stefani gave him an expensive quarantine haircut

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Blake Shelton joked about getting a quarantine haircut from longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on one of the first episodes of “The Voice” broadcast remotely.

The 43-year-old country singer has been holed up with Stefani, 50, at their home in Oklahoma. However, with the help of technology, Shelton was able to resume his duties as a coach on the hit reality singing competition but joked that he needed help from Stefani to look camera-ready.

“I just had the most expensive hair and makeup artist on the planet Earth, Gwen Stefani, fix my hair and makeup for me," he joked, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I hope that I look appropriate for this thing."

In March, when COVID-19 conditions really started to take hold across the country, Shelton revealed that he planned to bring back his infamous mullet. At the time, he joked that he and Stefani came to the decision together. He later shared an image of Stefani shaving stripes into the side of his head and showing off the length that his new look was already getting on the back of his head.

Fortunately, Shelton’s hair appeared normal, albeit a bit longer than usual, during a remote conversation on “The Voice.” The star was joined by fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson from her place in Montana as well as John Legend and Nick Jonas from Los Angeles. Carson Daly emceed the show from the stage, where he noted during their chat that he is working with a skeleton crew that is maintaining social distancing. Together they talked about the surreal experience of having all the contestants perform remotely.

"There's no way around it, this is super weird. But it's a way that we can keep the show going and keep these kids in front of America and they still get their opportunity, they still get their chance," Shelton said of returning to the show under pandemic conditions.

He added: "It's tough, there's just no way around it."

While everyone seems to be making the best of being stuck in quarantine, Shelton had just two weekends left on his “Friends and Heroes” tour but was forced to announce that his final stops have been postponed until the spring of 2021. The final five shows were going to feature fellow singers Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and the Bellamy Brothers.