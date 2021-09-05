Bindi Irwin says her father Steve Irwin is his granddaughter’s ‘guardian angel’ 15 years after his death

Bindi Irwin is remembering her beloved father Steve Irwin on the 15th anniversary of his death.

The conservationist took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote an emotional post that accompanied a smiling shot of her 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

"This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," captioned the 23-year-old. "She lights up when she sees him on screen."

"I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl," she shared. "It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior."

Steve, the famous conservationist who hosted the internationally syndicated show "Crocodile Hunter," died on Sept. 4, 2006. The barb of a stingray pierced his heart while he was filming a documentary at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He was 44.

Irwin was just 8 years old when her father was killed.

Back in February, Irwin told ET that Steve would have been "over the moon" to have his first granddaughter.

"He would’ve been a good, good grandpa," said the expecting mother at the time. "I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect. But it is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It’s really special."

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their baby girl in March. She told The Bump that the newborn’s name paid tribute to her father.

"My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’" Irwin explained. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.