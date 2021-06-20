Bindi Irwin details alleged ‘psychological abuse’ from estranged grandpa

Steve wouldn’t be pleased to hear about this.

Bindi Irwin, the late Steve’s daughter, is making some unsettling allegations against her grandfather, Bob Irwin. In a Father’s Day post dedicated to her own father, her husband, Chandler Powell, and her father-in-law, Irwin was asked why she left Bob out of the tribute. The 22-year-old new mom did not hold back with her response.

"Unfortunately my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family," she wrote, according to 7News. "Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately me entire life has been psychological abuse from him."

Irwin goes on to claim that Bob has even gone so far to return gifts she’s sent him over the years — after opening them.

"From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me," Irwin continued. "Preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship."

According to Irwin, who welcomed her first child in March, her mom, Terri Irwin, continues to write letters and send gifts to Bob — only to be ignored as well.

Irwin also alleged that the family has been supporting Bob financially since 1992 and is still sending him weekly payments. Despite how he has purportedly treated Irwin and her family for decades, she maintains she still wants to make sure he is taken care of.

"We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being."

