Billie Lourd honors late mom Carrie Fisher on death anniversary

Billie Lourd honored the memory of her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on the two-year anniversary of the "Star Wars" icon's death.

In a video posted early Thursday, Lourd, 26, sings "These Days" by Jackson Browne at a piano in her home and dedicated the tune to Fisher, who died on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest. Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died the following day.

UNRELEASED CARRIE FISHER FOOTAGE TO BE USED IN NEXT 'STAR WARS' FILM

"It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones), so I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs," Lourd continued. "And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving.' I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile."

BILLIE LOURD GETS CANDID ABOUT LIFE AFTER LOSING MOM CARRIE FISHER, GRANDMOTHER DEBBIE REYNOLDS

"I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving,' " she concluded. "As my Momby once said, 'Take your broken heart and turn it into art' – whatever that art may be for you."