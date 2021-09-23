Billie Eilish says revealing photos caused her to lose 100,000 followers: 'People are scared of big boobs'

Billie Eilish revealed she lost 100,000 followers on Instagram after she debuted her latest look.

The 19-year-old musician blamed the unfollows on her boobs.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment," Eilish told Elle magazine in the October cover story. "But it's very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs."

The "Happier Than Ever" singer admitted she wanted to change up her look for the release of her most recent album, but that people think she's a different person with the different look.

"I had no goal of, 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me.' I've had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I've ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing," she explained.

"The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.' I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."

Eilish recently opened up about the "terrible relationship" she has with her body during an interview with The Guardian. The singer has admitted that the relationship with her body led to her baggy clothes style for which she is most known.

"I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering," Eilish said. "In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate."