Billboard Music Awards sees Pink's daughter Willow join her in acrobatic stunt performance

Pink lived up to her newly-minted Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a touching aerial performance to her song "Cover Me in Sunshine" — in tandem with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

The bada-- award recipient picked the song — a single she recorded with Willow — to kick off an eight-minute medley worthy of the Philadelphia native. The high-flying stunt was par for the course for the 41-year-old Pink, who is known for mind-blowing acrobatics during concerts.

After the segment, she proclaimed that her offspring "nailed it." Like mother, like daughter.

She was introduced by her longtime friend, musician Jon Bon Jovi, who saluted her artistry and legacy and said she "truly changed the game" as a rock and roll "trailblazer."

In her remarks, she playfully admitted to being "crushed" when, at age 8, she found out that Bon Jovi was already in a relationship. "I’m very glad you found everlasting [love]," she said, addressing him onstage, "but you broke my heart." She joked that — although she "ripped his poster off her wall and replaced it with Sebastian Bach" — she took receiving the award from him as an "apology."

For her performance, the black-clad Pink launched into an energetic medley that included "Get the Party Started," "So What," "Blow Me One Last Kiss," "Who Knew," "Just Give Me a Reason" and more from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer has landed four singles at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her last three albums hit the Billboard 200 at No. 1, according to the music organization.

Pink, born Alecia Moore, is the 10th musician to receive the Icon Award, which "recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself." Previous winners include Garth Brooks, (2020), Mariah Carey (2019), Janet Jackson (2018), Cher (2017), Celine Dion (2016), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Prince (2013), Stevie Wonder (2012) and Neil Diamond (2011).

The singer’s appearance comes on the heels of the premiere of her new Amazon Prime documentary, "All I Know So Far," which chronicles her onstage and backstage life during the European leg of her 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" concert tour, including two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos performing the song "We Going Crazy." Hosted by Nick Jonas, also planned performances by The Weeknd, Doja Cat, SZA, AJR, Bad Bunny and Karol G, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds Of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby and Twenty One Pilots. In addition, Alicia Keys was there to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, "Songs In A Minor."