Bill Maher: Trump 'favoring' states that praise him 'more impeachable' than Ukraine scandal

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted President Trump during Friday night's show, accusing him of "favoring" states that shower his administration with praise in order for them to receive much-needed medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I find one of the most galling parts about this is that the president is favoring certain states over the others. Governors who are 'nice' to him, as he calls it, get a lot of attention and all of the equipment they want," Maher said to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a pre-taped interview.

"To me, this is even more of an impeachable offense than what he did with Ukraine or Russia," Maher added.

Trump faced his impeachment trial earlier this year and was ultimately acquitted after being accused of trying to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation into his likely 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Maher previously suggested the president should be impeached for actions scrutinized during the Russia investigation.

Maher then asked, "How do you stop a president who is blatantly not the president of every state equally? How do you stop a president who sends aid to Florida, for example, because he likes the governor there, but not here to Califonia or Illinois or Massachusetts?"

GOV GRETCHEN WHITMER WEARS 'THAT WOMAN FROM MICHIGAN' T-SHIRT IN SWIPE AT TRUMP

"It is literally beyond comprehension," Sanders responded. "I mean, you know, we have a president who has done so much harm in this entire process ... but to answer your question, Congress has got to step up to the plate and step up big-time."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

President Trump had repeatedly praised his partnership with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said in a recent interview that the president has been "responsive" to the Golden State's needs.