Bill Maher rips Robert Mueller, claims 'Prosecutor Jesus' declined to nail Trump

Late-night host Bill Maher ripped Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday's edition of "Real Time" for not indicting President Trump and instead "playing by the book" in his Russia investigation.

"For over two years America has had a crazy person in the White House and for over two years the Democrats have done f--- all about it because they were waiting for Mueller. We all sat around waiting for 'Prosecutor Jesus' to turn in his big report. And he came back with, 'Ask someone else,'" Maher said during the show's "New Rules" segment.

"We needed Superman and we got Clark Kent."

Last week Attorney General William Barr released the Mueller report, which cleared President Trump's campaign of collusion with Russia. However, Mueller declined to make a decision on obstruction of justice regarding the president's conduct. So the liberal host took Mueller to task.

"Mueller's a Boy Scout, a straight arrow, he played it by the book," Maher said. "But you may have noticed for the past three years we've kind of been off book."

Maher then compared Mueller's decision with actions by former presidents Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, saying Jefferson didn't have the authority to complete the Louisiana Purchase but made the deal anyway. He then mentioned the movie "Lincoln," saying that the 16th president "lied, bribed, freed prisoners, and fast-tracked a new state into the Union -- none of which Mueller would have had to do."

He added, "All he had to do is what people in the justice system do every day. Use the law to come to justice. Not be so restricted by technicalities that the bad guys win."

Maher also compared America to an aging baseball shortstop and said Mueller's "breadcrumbs" -- the vaunted "roadmap to impeachment" that some say is contained in Mueller's report -- weren't good enough.

"Bob, your trail of breadcrumbs isn't good enough. We're not that smart anymore. America is an aging shortstop. You have to hit it right at us," Maher said.

The "Real Time" host also blamed Mueller for a recent quote by Rudy Giuliani, the president's legal counsel, who said that, "There's nothing wrong with taking information from the Russians."

"That's where we are now," Maher said. "I lay that on Mueller."