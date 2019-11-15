Maher panics, says Nikki Haley has gone 'full-on Team Deplorable': 'This is so scary to me'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher sounded the alarm Friday night in reaction to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's repeated defense of President Trump during the launch of her book tour.

"I thought she was one of the more reasonable ones," Maher began, referring to Haley, author of the newly released, "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace."

"She kind of acquitted herself at her job at the U.N.," Maher added. "She went full-on Team Deplorable this week."

Maher then played clips of Haley's recent interviews, in which the Republican former South Carolina governor claimed that Trump had always been "truthful" to her and defended her former boss amid the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

"Show me the proof," Haley has said, challenging Democrats and other critics to produce evidence that Trump did something wrong in his interactions with Ukraine.

"This is the scariest thing this week," Maher said, "because this is somebody who is betting that there is no more Republican-Classic Party, there is only Trump, and she thinks, 'Well, after he's gone, I'll be able to rejoin polite society. But when you do this, you're destroying polite society. This is so scary to me."

Maher went on to predict that the 2024 GOP nominee will be Donald Trump Jr., which sparked laughter from the audience.

"Yeah, they laughed when I said Trump would win too," Maher told the panel in complete seriousness. "Because that's what Third World dictators do."