Bill Maher mocks Middle Americans as less 'affluent and educated,' saying 'they want to be us'

“Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday derided Middle Americans in red states as envious of their blue-state counterparts, in wide-ranging remarks that also included criticism of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for not building its headquarters in poorer states.

HBO's Maher blamed Bezos for pitting wealthy cities against one another in a real estate battle over where the next Amazon headquarters would be built, while ignoring states that he argued would benefit most from thousands of new jobs. This, after a previous deal to build in New York City fell through.

“We have a problem in America called spatial geographic inequality which means the most affluent and educated people are clustered in just a few cities,” he said.

He said there are “two Americas,” referencing states that historically vote Democratic versus ones that skew Republican.

“We have orchestras and theaters districts and world-class shopping. We have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.”

He continued: “The blue parts of America are having a big prosperity party while the big sea of red feels like their invitation got lost in the mail -- and they still use the mail.”

The comedian went on to explain why he thinks red-state voters are so “pissed off.”

“The fly-over states have become the passed-over states, that’s why red state voters are so pissed off. They don’t hate us, they want to be us.”