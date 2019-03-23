Bill Maher: ‘I don’t need a Mueller report’ to know that Trump is a ‘traitor’

“Real Time” host Bill Maher seemed disappointed Friday night after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed over his report on the Russia investigation to the Department of Justice a few hours earlier.

“I must say, I don’t think it looks good,” Maher told his panel of guests. “No further indictments, which means not Don Jr., even after the ‘I love it’ memo, really? Not Jared, not Manafort or Stone for working with the Russians. Did the Democrats put too must trust in the Mueller report? Because I don’t need the Mueller report to know he’s a traitor. I have a TV.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, agreed with Maher, saying everyone has "seen obstruction of justice" on TV and Twitter, adding that the White House shouldn’t try to "edit" the Mueller report before it’s released to the public and insisted that the House Intelligence Committee -- on which Swalwell serves -- is “going to subpoena” Mueller.

GOP pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson said she was “glad” that the Mueller report was filed because public opinion of the special counsel’s investigation has dipped drastically since it began.

Maher then suggested that Trump's constant comments about the Mueller probe likely helped drive down public support for the investigation.

“He knows how to do that -- to hammer the same thing every day, month after month after month,” Maher said of Trump, while pounding the table. “’Mueller’s dirty, I’m clean!’ Can you imagine getting people to believe that?”

Swalwell told Maher that Trump has “no credibility” since he never sat down with the special counsel to do an interview, insisting that proves the president has a “conscience of guilt.”