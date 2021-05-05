Bill Gates once fist-pumped at party during Sundance Film Festival

Bill Gates isn’t just a billionaire tech nerd — he can also party like a rockstar.

The billionaire Microsoft founder was once photographed "dancing Paris Hilton-style" on a banquette with a group of attractive women at a Microsoft-sponsored party during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival.

"He gyrated in a VIP booth until 2 a.m.," Page Six reported at the time. "Everybody was snapping photos of him until his security rushed him out the back door after he tipped a waitress $500."

He was seen high-fiving female friends dancing in his booth and pulling a series of moves including air guitar, fist pumping, the Swim and the Jackhammer.

BILL AND MELINDA GATES ANNOUNCE THEY ARE GETTING DIVORCED

Gates was at Sundance for the screening of Davis Guggenheim’s "Waiting for Superman," a documentary about education reform, which is a focus of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Microsoft party featured John Legend and The Roots in concert and was held at Sundance’s Bing Lounge.

"Bill Gates got up on the booth during the concert but really started moving and grooving once the show was over and the DJ set started," a witness said.

"The crowd was absolutely shocked and floored to see Bill Gates dancing like a wild man! He climbed right up on the booth and started dancing, uninhibited, alongside party guests.

"People tried to get photos but his security did not like that at all. They were standing in front of him the whole time and while he didn’t seem to have a care in the world, his security was serious and tried to block anyone from taking photos."

INTERPRETER ZHE ‘SHELLY’ WANG ALLEGEDLY DENIES SPLITTING UP BILL AND MELINDA GATES

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in a joint statement on Monday.

A divorce suit was filed by Melinda, saying she and the Microsoft co-founder — who married in Hawaii on New Year’s Day 1994 — don’t have a prenuptial agreement to distribute their estimated $130 billion in assets.

THE MOST SAVAGE MEMES ABOUT BILL AND MELINDA GATES’ DIVORCE

Bill, 65, and Melinda, 56, signed a separation contract for dividing their property and possessions, the terms of which weren’t disclosed in the King County Superior Court papers in Washington.

Reps for Bill Gates did not respond to requests for comment from Page Six.