Bill Cosby trial: Camille Cosby slams prosecutors following mistrial

Camille Cosby, the wife of comedian and actor Bill Cosby, slammed prosecutors Saturday for bringing the sexual assault case to court. Her comments came after a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision the case and a mistrial was declared.

The actor’s wife of 53 years called District Attorney Kevin Steele “heinously and exploitatively ambitious” in a statement released after the court adjourned.

“How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant, collaborating with the district attorney,” said her statement, which also called the counsels for the accusers “totally unethical.”

“How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life,” the statement continued.

“Historically people have challenged injustices. I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence which is the rightful way to make a sound decision. Ultimately that is a manifestation of justice based on facts, not lies.”

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The judge then declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors said they would retry Cosby, who remains charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is free on $1 million bail.

Cosby's team declared victory and went on the attack.

"Mr. Cosby's power is back. It has been restored," said Andrew Wyatt, his spokesman.

Cosby himself didn't comment. He remained stoic as the judge declared a mistrial, while Constand doled out hugs to her mother, prosecutors and some of the other women who say the TV star drugged and abused them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.