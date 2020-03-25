Bill Cosby’s lawyers requesting his release from prison over coronavirus concerns, says spokesperson

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are petitioning for him to be released from his Pennsylvania prison and put on house arrest because of growing concerns he was exposed to the coronavirus.

A corrections officer reportedly texted positive for COVID-19 at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County - where Cosby is serving his prison sentence - and now there are fears the virus has spread to other staff and prisoners inside the facility.

"I’m very concerned for Mr. Cosby’s health in prison during the Coronavirus epidemic," Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told Fox News in a statement.

"The reason: Mr. Cosby is elderly and blind -- and always needs to be escorted around the prison by support service inmates, known as Certified Peer Specialists (CPI)," he continued.

"Those inmates could fall victim to the Coronavirus and easily spread the disease to Mr. Cosby as they wheel him around in a wheelchair. Among their duties, the inmates bring Mr. Cosby to the infirmary for his doctor appointments and clean his cell.

"In addition, Mr. Cosby is constantly in contact with the correction officers who could contract the disease on the outside and bring it inside the prison, potentially exposing Mr. Cosby to the virus.

"Prisons and jails around the country are becoming infested with coronavirus cases -- and it's only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby's prison likely falls victim to the virus.

"Mr. Cosby's lawyers are now considering filing a motion asking the court to release Mr. Cosby from prison and place him under house arrest for the duration of his sentence.

"Specifically, the lawyers are focusing on whether states are granting early release to elderly inmates from prisons due to the Coronavirus -- which could be a valid legal argument for Mr. Cosby," Wyatt concluded.

He also added the Cosby has not been tested yet for the virus and so far is "feeling fine."

Cosby, 82, is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in September 2018. Before being found guilty, the disgraced comedian was living in his large home in Elkins Park, Pa., with his wife Camille.