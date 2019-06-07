Wife of Warriors owner gets death threats, disables Instagram after viral Beyoncé moment

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, was in tears and had to disable her Instagram account after Beyoncé fans started sending her death threats for having a conversation with Jay-Z, according to a report.

Beyonce’s less-than-enthusiastic-looking reaction to her husband’s conversation with Curran during the Warriors-Raptors game went viral Wednesday with Twitter users writing posts like “Beyoncé don’t like that girl beside her at all” and “How dare her talk across Beyoncé.”

BEYONCE'S REACTION TO WATCHING JAY-Z TALK TO WARRIORS' OWNER'S WIFE GOES VIRAL

Curran told ESPN she didn’t even realize her chat was an issue until she checked social media where she said she’d been getting death threats “all night.” She said she was simply offering the couple drinks and was only leaning toward Jay-Z because the arena was loud.

“There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she added. “I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

She insists there is no bad blood between her and Queen B. “We should all help and support each other,” she wrote on Instagram, according to ESPN.