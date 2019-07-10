Expand / Collapse search
Beyoncé drops new original song from ‘The Lion King’

Beyoncé has dropped a new original song from Disney’s live-action “The Lion King.”

The song, “Spirit,” was released Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

BEYONCE REPORTEDLY WORKING ON TWO MORE NETFLIX SPECIALS

The tune comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood. The singer voices Nala in the live-action remake of the classic animated film.

Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood. The singer voices Nala in the live-action remake of the classic animated film. (Getty)

It’s part of an album called “The Lion King: The Gift” that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists. It will be released digitally July 11, with the physical album coming July 19.

The collection is a companion to the main “Lion King” soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.