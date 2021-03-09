Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for 'courage' and 'leadership' after Oprah Winfrey interview

'Halo' singer chimed in two days after Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview aired

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Beyoncé has some positive words for Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Queen Bey, 39, shared a succinct but resounding statement of support for the Duchess of Sussex, 39, on her website following the interview.

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and your leadership," the statement entitled "Thank You Meghan" begins. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

Markle and Beyoncé, along with respective husbands Prince Harry and Jay-Z, first crossed paths on the golden carpet in London for the "Lion King" premiere in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged handshakes and hugs with the "Spirit" singer and Jay-Z.

Beyoncé thanked Meghan Markle for her 'courage' and 'leadership' in a statement shared to her website.

Beyoncé thanked Meghan Markle for her 'courage' and 'leadership' in a statement shared to her website. (Getty)

Beyoncé also previously paid tribute to the former "Suits" actress in a video with Jay-Z from the 2019 BRIT Awards, in which the couple appeared in front of a painted portrait of a crown-clad Markle. 

Beyoncé later penned a sweet message to Markle on Instagram.

"Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova," Beyoncé wrote at the time.

Markle and Beyoncé, along with respective husbands Prince Harry and Jay-Z, first crossed paths on the golden carpet in London for the 'Lion King' premiere in 2019.

Markle and Beyoncé, along with respective husbands Prince Harry and Jay-Z, first crossed paths on the golden carpet in London for the 'Lion King' premiere in 2019. (AP, File)

"In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy," Beyoncé added, referencing Markle and Prince Harry's pregnancy announcement. Kensington Palace had announced a few months prior that the Sussexes were expecting their first child.

Markle and Harry have since welcomed son Archie and are expecting a daughter this summer.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report

