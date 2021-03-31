Beyoncé shares rare snaps of her and her children during family beach outing

It’s a rare occurrence when Beyoncé shares photos of her children.

The record-holder for most-ever Grammys by a female with 28 wins did so on Wednesday when she posted a series of snaps from a lunch outing with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and twins daughter Rumi and son Sir, whom she shares with business mogul and rapper Jay-Z.

The snaps posted to Instagram appear to have been taken during a sunny outing in Malibu, Calif. as Beyoncé, 39, posted one image that showed the mother and daughter sharing a sweet selfie moment and another image of the Grammy-winning pair at the famed Nobu restaurant.

Other images appear to show a barefoot Rumi walking on a beach towards the water with her colorful dress flowing in the ocean breeze, while in a fourth image, the "Black Parade" songstress –also barefoot and rocking blue jeans and a white t-shirt – extends her hand to Sir, who looks out over the water.

BEYONCÉ'S MOM TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON CORRECTS SINGER'S GRAMMY ACCEPTANCE SPEECH: 'I AM SO PROUD'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyoncé most recently shared pictures of Blue Ivy, 9, after the young protégé took home her first Grammy for best music video for "Brown Skin Girl." Blue Ivy penned a verse and also lent her vocals to the record while starring in the music video alongside her mother. Beyoncé has been nominated a total of 79 times.

The cute snap, taken after Blue Ivy’s win, shows her donning a golden crown while sipping from the coveted Grammy through a blue and white straw – akin to the signature move her father has been known for after winning many of his 23 Grammys to 80 nominations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Blue Ivy is the second youngest Grammy winner in history, only behind Leah Peasall, who was 8 in 2002 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack.