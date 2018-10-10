Beyonce calls Jay-Z 'my best friend' in Instagram tribute

Beyonce is showing her appreciation for her husband and tour partner, Jay-Z.

The 37-year-old posted footage from the couple’s just-wrapped On the Run II tour on Instagram Tuesday. Several shots show the couple snuggling.

“To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day!” Beyonce wrote on Instagram.

The hitmaker also took time to address her supporters, known as the “Beyhive.”

“To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I,” she wrote. “Salud!”

They weren’t the ones acknowledged by the beloved singer and mother of three.

“Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2,” she wrote when sharing an Instagram gallery, which included a few shots of her with her father, Matthew Knowles. "And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn’t have done this without each of you beautiful human beings.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II tour spanned 48 dates, finishing Thursday with a performance in Seattle's Century Link Stadium.

An Instagram post from Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, revealed the star received plenty of love backstage that day, as she shared a picture of she and her ex-husband Matthew simultaneously kissing a smiling Queen B.