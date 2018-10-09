G-Eazy and Halsey reunite at American Music Awards red carpet post-breakup

Following their brief split, Halsey and G-Eazy want the world to know they’re a couple again.

The two musicians arrived at Tuesday night’s American Music Awards together in coordinated purple-and-black outfits, marking their first red carpet outing since their breakup early this summer.

“G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” Halsey, 24, shared on Instagram Stories in July. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

By September, however, the two seemed to be back on, with Halsey kissing 29-year-old G-Eazy onstage at his New Jersey show and later performing with him at his Miami afterparty. The two also recently celebrated Halsey’s birthday together in Italy.

The “Without Me” singer is set to perform alongside Benny Blanco and Khalid during the AMAs.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.