Shannen Doherty shares 'what cancer can look like' in video taken before surgery to remove tumor from head

Shannen Doherty is giving her fans another look at what she was going through right before she had a tumor removed from her head in January.

The "90210" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a clip from Jan. 16 in which she was "trying to be brave" as doctors prepared her for surgery.

"I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," Doherty began her caption.

She continued, "The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

In the video, the 52-year-old is seen asking the medical staff questions as she lies in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and hair net.

Earlier this month, Doherty shared another video and was seen preparing to undergo a CT scan. "January 9, 2023," she simply captioned the post.

The following day, Doherty posted a video of herself crying as she was being fitted with a mask ahead of radiation treatment. In the caption, she announced that her cancer had spread. Doherty's doctors found metastases , which she called mets, on her brain on Jan. 5, and the actress began radiation on Jan. 12.

"January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays (sic) video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," Doherty explained in the caption.

She continued, "January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life."

"I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The actress underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments along with a single mastectomy before entering remission in 2017.

In 2018, Doherty revealed her tumor markers were "elevated."

By 2020, the "Heathers" star's cancer was back and in stage 4, spreading beyond its original location.

"I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do," Doherty said on "Good Morning America" at the time. "I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.