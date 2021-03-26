Beverly Cleary, legendary children's book author and creator of Ramona Quimby, dead at 104

Beverly Cleary, the beloved children's book author and creator of Ramona Quimby, had died at the age of 104.

The announcement came from her publisher, HarperCollins, in an online blog post.

According to the statement, Cleary died on March 25, 2021, in Carmel, Calif., where she'd lived for several decades.

No cause of death was provided.

The author's first book was "Henry Huggins," which was published in 1950 and became a quick success, setting a precedent for children’s fiction. She'd go on to publish over 40 more children's books.

Born on April 12, 1916, in McMinnville, Ore., Clearly spent time on her family's farm in Yamhill. Her love of books began after her mother set up a small library for the town above a bank.

Despite her love of books, she was placed into lower reading circles in grammar schools, which sparked lifelong sympathy from struggling readers.

However, by the third grade, she was a reading pro and she went on to specialize in librarianship after attending the University of Washington, Seattle.

Inspired by a young boy asking for books about children, Cleary put pen to paper and wrote about Huggins and Ramona Quimby, another beloved character.

Cleary won several prestigious literary awards including two Newbery Honors, the 1984 John Newbery Medal, the American Library Association’s 1975 Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, the Catholic Library Association’s 1980 Regina Medal, and the University of Southern Mississippi’s 1982 Silver Medallion.

Additionally, in 1984, she was a nominee for the famous Hans Christian Andersen Award.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.