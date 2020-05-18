If you could use a good laugh, a stand-up comedy special might be the perfect place to find one.

Luckily, streaming services provide plenty of options for everyone looking to dive into comedy -- some coming from massive stars and others featuring up-and-comers.

Here's a look at some of the best stand-up comedy specials to stream online:

"Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable"

In her long-awaited return to stand-up comedy, Ellen DeGeneres laughs about her catchphrase "be kind to one another" and her life as a celebrity.

On a more serious -- but still funny -- note, the comedian talks about losing her sitcom after publicly coming out on television and her struggles and triumphs in returning to television after that.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to stream it: Netflix

"John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"

A frequent Netflix collaboration, John Mulaney shares his thoughts on everything from marriage to kids.

As a former "Saturday Night Live" writer, viewers can count on a handful of jaw-dropping jokes alongside Mulaney's regular goofy antics.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to stream it: Netflix

"Leslie Jones: Time Machine"

"Saturday Night Live" alum Leslie Jones cracks jokes about how life in her 50s is different from her 20s in "Time Machine."

Of course, what would a special from Jones be if it didn't have an outrageous story -- like the time she tried to seduce Prince.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to stream it: Netflix

"Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time"

In his 7th stand-up special, Jim Gaffigan pulls out all the stops in discussing parenthood to dogs to exercise and beyond.

As per usual, Gaffigan pokes fun at himself with some light-hearted yet self-deprecating humor.

Rated: 13+

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime

"Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated"

The iconic blue-collar comedian is back with a new special titled "Remain Seated."

In usual fashion, Larry -- real name Daniel Lawrence Whitney -- uses his all-American humor to chat with the audience about his experiences with losing weight, parenting and being a family man.

Rated: 13+

Available to rent ($4.99) or buy ($12.99) on Amazon, iTunes and YouTube.

"Chris Rock: Tamborine"

Another former "SNL" star, Chris Rock offers his take on many topics from raising kids to marriage in "Tamborine."

He also touches on more serious topics like race in America and bringing up African-American children.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to stream it: Netflix

"Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning"

"Broad City" star Ilana Glazer takes the stage for the first time to crack jokes about everything from Nazis to women's razors and everything in between.

While she notes that she's massively different from her character in "Broad City," this stand-up special proves that the two both believe in societal patriarchy, and wish to topple it.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime