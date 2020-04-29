Brand-new streaming service Quibi has plenty of content to keep you occupied.

All of the shows on the app -- which can only be accessed on a mobile device -- are 10 minutes or less, making for a great getaway if you only have a few moments to spare. Otherwise, feel free to binge away. (Not to mention, new users get a 14-day free trial.)

From comedy and drama to documentary and reality, here's a look at the best shows to stream on Quibi:

"Chrissy's Court"

Chrissy Teigen takes on the role of a small claims court judge with legally binding rulings.

Cases include feuds over Tupperware, poor music tastes and disparities in fashion tastes.

Not only does Teigen serve as the judge, but her husband John Legend appears and her mother serves as bailiff.

Cast: Chrissy Teigen, Vilailuck Teigen, John Legend.

"Most Dangerous Game"

What happens when a terminally ill man can't scrape together the cash to pay for treatments or support his pregnant wife? The "Most Dangerous Game," of course.

For 24 hours, Dodge must avoid being killed by a handful of skilled assassins in order to earn a massive amount of money.

As usual, things aren't quite as straightforward as they seem.

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Sarah Gadon

"Thanks A Million"

Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas and more appear in this reality series.

Each star gives $100,000 to someone who's impacted their life, who then gives half of that money away to someone else

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas

"Dishmantled"

Imagine "Chopped" with cannons.

Chefs are blindfolded and blasted with a pre-made dish. It's then up to them to try and recreate the dish based solely on what they tasted. The winner earns a large cash prize.

Hosted by Tituss Burgess, the show also features celebrity guest judges.

Cast: Tituss Burgess, Dan Levy, Michael Che, Rachel Dratch

"Survive"

When Jane leaves rehab and makes a plan for herself, things go away when her flight home crashes in the Rocky Mountains.

Jane and Paul, the only other survivor, must fight to stay alive long enough to make it back to civilization.

Cast: Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins

"Fierce Queens"

A nature documentary series produced by BBC, "Fierce Queens" showcases the remarkable abilities of female animals from around the world.

Hosted by Reese Witherspoon, episodes feature examinations of cheetahs, sea horses, and more.

Cast: Reese Witherspoon

"Nikki Fre$h"

A semi-scripted mockumentary, "Nikki Fre$h" follows Nicole Richie on her quest to become a rapper.

She calls her music "parent trap" -- trap music for parents -- which focuses heavily on environmentalism.

The show features appearances from some of Richie's famous friends.

Cast: Nicole Richie, Jared Goldstein, Lionel Richie, Bill Nye