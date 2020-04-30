Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 32 years of marriage: 'Let's go 32 more and then some!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After enduring nearly two months of ups and downs following their coronavirus diagnoses, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have a reason to celebrate.

Friday marks the Hollywood couple's 32nd wedding anniversary and Wilson, 63, shared a sweet message for her husband on Instagram to honor it.

"32 years with this guy! @tomhanks Happy Anniversary, my love. Let's go 32 more and then some!" Wilson captioned a photo of the pair standing in front of a snowy mountain.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Hanks and Wilson have been praised by fans and fellow celebrities for their openness surrounding their coronavirus diagnoses. The pair were the first Hollywood stars to reveal they tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia, where Hanks was filming for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Following their diagnoses, the pair remained active on social media to provide updates to fans, from what they were eating in quarantine to their symptoms, and of course, acknowledging they had recovered.

On Thursday, Hanks shared a photo of a bag of his plasma that he donated to a Los Angeles hospital in an effort to help fight the coronavirus.

TOM HANKS, RITA WILSON OUT OF HOSPITAL FIVE DAYS AFTER ANNOUNCING CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: REPORT

The couple reportedly spent five days in an Australia hospital before quarantining for over two weeks in the land down under. They returned to their home in Los Angeles at the end of March and continue to do what they can to spread some positive vibes to fans.

"Hey, Folks...We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us.Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanks," the "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actor tweeted.

Meanwhile, Wilson stunned fans after she posted a video tackling her boredom indoors by rapping along to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray." She later teamed up with the rap group to put out a remix. Proceeds of the song went to charity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And just this week, Hanks was praised by his "Toy Story" co-star Tim Allen for speaking up about the virus. Allen said he wasn't at all surprised by Hanks' courage and generosity during this unsettling time because it's "just like Hanks to be that way."

Hanks and Wilson tied the knot in 1988. They share two sons, Chet, 29, and Truman, 24. Hanks also has two children, son Colin, 42, and daughter Elizabeth, 37, with former wife Samantha Lewes.