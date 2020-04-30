Nick Cordero's wife says his lungs have 'holes' in them and are 'severely damaged': 'He's been fighting'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Nick Cordero's coronavirus battle rages on.

It was nearly a month ago when the Broadway star's wife Amanda Kloots shared the news of Cordero's health scare -- at the time, he tested negative for coronavirus, but Kloots said that doctors maintain the virus is the cause of his poor health.

Since then, Cordero, 41, has faced a leg amputation, the installation of a temporary pacemaker and, most recently, an infection in his blood and lungs.

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE'S LOST WEIGHT DURING QUARANTINE BECAUSE SHE MISSES BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI

"Yesterday was a very hard day," Kloots said in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday. "It started off with [Cordero's] low blood count and luckily Nick's CT scans came back clear of internal bleeding as of now, so that was a huge blessing, huge blessing."

Kloots continued, explaining "that due to COVID, Nick's lungs are severely damaged."

"[His lungs] look like he's been a smoker for 50 years, they said. They're that damaged," she explained. "There are holes in his lungs, where obviously you don't want holes to be."

Doctors discovered the lung damage after finding a low oxygen count, prompting a closer look and a cleaning of the actor's lungs.

"I think the plan today is to do a scan with ink to light up his lungs so that they can get a better picture of what's going on," Kloots said. "They want to find out from this culture what the fungus is so that they can specifically give the right medication to attack that fungus."

DAVID LETTERMAN SLAMS MIKE PENCE FOR 'TAUNTING' PEOPLE AT THE MAYO CLINIC BY NOT WEARING A MASK

She added: "He's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard."

"He told me that if it was his brother in there, that he would not be giving up hope," Kloots said. "So I'm not giving up hope. I am not giving up hope."

Kloots said that the news was "super scary" to receive, but that doctors are attempting to get Cordero to "a healthy, stable state so we can put his trach in and get him off the ventilator. But that won't be able to happen until we figure out these issues in the lungs."

The fitness guru then offered an update on her own mental state.

"I go very much in and out of all of this," she said. "It has been very hard. It is definitely the hardest thing I have ever had to go through, it's definitely the hardest thing I think I'll ever probably have to go through."

Kloots said she's finding it hard to "keep up my spirits" and that at times, she's "absolutely terrified and super scared."

"Sometimes when I hear news like I heard yesterday, I'm just like 'Really? Like, really?'" she continued. "It's almost like we can't catch a break over here and that is hard to deal with. It is very hard to deal with."

SACHA BARON COHEN AND ISLA FISHER DONATE PPE TO UK FRONTLINE WORKERS

Kloots said that she's allowed herself to cry, "scream and rage and just be frustrated."

"But I think, what I always come to is: 'What will help Nick the most right now and what will help me the most right now?'" said Kloots, who shares a young son with Cordero.

She then shared a Bible verse that she's found inspiration in, reciting: "What will one day of worrying add to your life?"

"If I can get anything to Nick, it's light and it's positive and it's strength from afar," she said. "And I also have to be a mom and be here for my son and I know Nick would want me to do that for [our son] Elvis."

Kloots added: "I don't need to lose hope. I don't need to lose strength. I don't need to lose positivity. Miracles happen, you hear about them all the time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Actor Zach Braff recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Kloots and her son have been staying in his guest house with her brother and sister in Los Angeles.