Ben Affleck steps out with ex Jennifer Garner and kids while continuing rehab

Ben Affleck was recently snapped enjoying a day out with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children while still undergoing rehab treatment for alcohol abuse.

The "Argo" actor dressed for the occasion wearing a forest green button-down, slacks paired with suede sneakers and a brown leather jacket. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with his son Samuel, while Garner walked with their daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

But the most recent outing with his family isn't the first. Affleck was also spotted attending church services with his kids and his ex-wife last weekend.

After entering rehab at the end of August for his alcohol addiction following a relapse, a source told ET that, despite his struggles, Garner has stood by his side and her No.1 priority is her family.

"[Garner has] been Ben's rock," the source told the outlet. "She is used to putting on a brave face, and handling Ben's addiction... she won't give up on Ben because he is the father of her kids."

The star's younger brother, Casey, is also standing by his side. The "Manchester by the Sea" actor spoke to E! News in September and called his brother "brave" for making the hard decision to return to rehab.

"He's an alcoholic and he's in rehab," Casey said of his brother. "He's recovering and I think it's very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of."

He continued, "He's handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet."

Casey also told ET that his brother has been “doing great.”