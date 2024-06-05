Jennifer Lopez blasts 'negativity' as Ben Affleck breakup rumors continue

Jennifer Lopez blasted "negativity" as she shared a message about love in a newsletter sent to fans on Wednesday.

While thanking them for making her film, "Atlas," number one worldwide again, Lopez chose to touch on the "negativity out in the world."

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now...but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she wrote in her newsletter.

Lopez and husband Ben Affleck have been battling divorce rumors as they near the two-year anniversary of their marriage.

"He’s living separately from her right now," a source told Fox News Digital.

"At first it was a whirlwind of love and now that real life is setting in, it’s hard," the source added. "They are both involved in each other’s kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so it's been hard for everyone."

Lopez is living in the couple's Beverly Hills home, while Affleck is staying in a rental, People magazine reported.

Rumors of a separation intensified after Affleck skipped out on the Met Gala with Lopez. The "Let's Get Loud" singer showed up solo for the event, which she co-chaired. Lopez dazzled in a sheer Schiaparelli gown encrusted with gems. She has attended the gala 14 times but has only been a co-chair once.

Affleck's filming schedule forced him to skip the star-studded charity event celebrating the opening of the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Affleck is filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital at the time.

While it is unclear what caused the reported rift between the couple, it seems they often butt heads over parenting style.

"They've had fights about differences of opinions on raising their kids," a source told Fox News Digital. "They have very different parenting styles."

Lopez's comments about "negativity" followed Friday's cancelation of her "THIS IS ME...LIVE" tour.

Representatives for Live Nation explained Lopez would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her previous newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

There has been no information released about rescheduling the tour.

