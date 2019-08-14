Former Disney star Bella Thorne directs film for popular porn site

Former Disney star Bella Thorne is taking her talents to behind the camera to direct a porn film.

The 21-year-old actress has partnered with Pornhub to release “Her & Him,” a film part of the porn site’s Visionaries Director’s Series.

Thorne’s feature film will also be screened at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

“Her & Him” reportedly tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, according to Pornhub vice president Corey Price.

The love story between the two protagonists, portrayed by rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy, is described as a reckless and dangerous affair that “transcends time and space.”

Thorne, who starred in the Disney series “Shake It Up,” has previously produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry. She is currently in a long-distance relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, according to People. The actress recently shared photos of the couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Sicily, Italy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.