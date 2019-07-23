Bella Thorne comes out as pansexual: 'You like what you like'

Actress Bella Thorne came out as pansexual in a TV interview on Monday, revealing that she doesn’t base her love life on gender, sexual identity or sexuality.

The 21-year-old former Disney star, who previously considered herself to be bisexual, explained the approach to her dating life as “you like what you like.”

“I’m actually pansexual and I didn’t know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is,” Thorne revealed on “Good Morning America” while promoting her new book “Life of a Wannabe Mogul.”

“You like beings,” she added. “You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being.”

Thorne is currently in a long-distance relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, according to People. The actress recently shared photos of the couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Sicily, Italy.

She was previously in a polyamorous relationship with internet personality Tana Mongeau, whom she recently clashed with on social media after Mongeau announced her engagement to YouTube star Jake Paul.

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President & CEO, told USA Today that a pansexual is a person attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender.