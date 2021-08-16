Barbra Streisand shades Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' remake: 'It was the wrong idea'

Babs is not happy with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s 2018 remake of "A Star Is Born." After previously celebrating the musical drama, Barbra Streisand is now taking back her praise.

While appearing on the Australian talk show "The Project" to promote her new album, "Release Me 2," the 79-year-old seemed to blast the film for its unoriginality.

"At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé. I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea," she said. "So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976."

"The Way We Were" actress starred in the ’70s-era flick with Kris Kristofferson. Their film was a remake itself of the 1954 George Cukor-directed version starring Judy Garland and James Mason.

BRADLEY COOPER TALKS DIRECTING LADY GAGA IN ‘A STAR IS BORN’: ‘SHE WAS READY TO PUT THE WORK IN’

"I thought it was the wrong idea, but, look, it was a big success, so I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality," Streisand continued.

Before Cooper, 46, and Gaga, 35, solidified their places as stars of the new film, actors such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio had been in talks to star.

"A Star Is Born" swept the 2019 awards season, including eight nominations at the 91st Academy Awards. It won Best Original Song for "Shallow" at both the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars. The song also scored two wins at the Grammys that same year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a 2018 profile written by Variety, Streisand hinted at her top choice for the role of Ally. "I think [Cooper] did a wonderful job with [directing Gaga]. I thought when it was going to be done [with Beyoncé] it was going to be very different and have a multiracial cast, and the music was going to be rap. But it’s more like the movie I made," the "Memories" singer said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around the same time, while Cooper and the "Poker Face" pop star were doing promo for their film, they both praised Streisand, especially after the New York native visited the set.

"She gave us a blessing. Everybody was so excited she was there. We just looked at each other and were like, ‘Wow. How are we here right now?'" Cooper told Entertainment Weekly, while Gaga chimed in, "She was so, so kind."