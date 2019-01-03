Expand / Collapse search
Obama makes debut on Billboard chart with 'Hamilton' collaboration

By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at a ceremony in New York.  (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

Former President Barack Obama made his debut on Billboard’s R&B songs chart this week with the "Hamilton" musical-inspired track "One Last Time (44 Remix)."

The song, which entered the music chart at No. 22, features "Hamilton" original cast member Christopher Jackson, gospel singer BeBe Winans and Obama, who delivers President George Washington's farewell address.

Creator of the hit Broadway show, Lin Manuel Miranda, released the record last month just before the holidays as a gospel-inspired remix of a song from the onstage play.

The song garnered 307,000 streams in the U.S. and 9,000 downloads sold in its first week, according to Billboard. Its title "One Last Time (44 Remix)" is a nod to the former commander in chief, who was the 44th U.S. president.

The appearance is Obama's third entry on a Billboard chart.

"Hamilton," which grew to cult-level notoriety, has earned 16 Tony nominations and 11 wins in 2016. The musical is a modern interpretation on the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

