Bam Margera says he was pronounced dead and suffered five seizures while hospitalized for COVID-19

Bam Margera revealed this week that he was pronounced dead after being hospitalized last month and put on a ventilator in order to breathe while suffering from five separate seizures.

The reality TV star joined fellow "Jackass" co-star Steve-O on the latest episode of the "Wild Ride!" podcast to discuss his December hospitalization that nearly cost him his life. Media reports last month indicate that Margera sought emergency treatment at a hospital after contracting a severe case of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

"Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8," Margera told Steve-O. "I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes."

"On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off," the 43-year-old added. "It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well."

During the early 2000s, both Steve-O and Margera rose to fame due to the popularity of the "Jackass" reality TV series on MTV and movies in which they would do extreme pranks and stunts. Margera has a long history of substance abuse issues and has been in and out of rehabilitation centers over the years to try to stay sober.

"I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat," Margera said. "I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there."

Margera was supposed to star in the latest "Jackass Forever" film, but he allegedly broke a wellness clause in his contract to stay sober and was removed from the project. He later sued the movie's lead personalities, Johnny Knoxville and Paramount, but eventually settled out of court.