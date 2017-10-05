Expand / Collapse search
'Bad Moms' star Kathryn Hahn talks wild role

By Blanche Johnson, | Fox News
Kathryn Hahn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas" at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kathryn Hahn, a mother of two, is letting loose with Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis in “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Hahn, known for her roles in “Transparent,” “We’re The Millers” and the first “Bad Moms” flick, is excited to return for the sequel that showcases some wild mommy moments during the holiday season.

“As Kristen [Bell] put it, we get to be the bad moms and the rebellious teenagers in the same movie, which is fascinating,” she told Fox News.

Hahn said Christmas time is the perfect backdrop for the “Bad Moms” sequel.

“There is not another time of the year when a parent, or anyone, would feel like... that stress of trying to make magic happen for everyone else and not taking time for yourself,” she mused. “It’s such a sweaty inherently comedic setup because there is just a countdown to Christmas Eve and all the crap you have to get done…”

Hahn plays a sexually active single mom, Carla, who is on the prowl.

“As an actress I love every bit of Carla’s character,” she said. “It’s the most fun. She loves her boy, she is doing the best she can. I feel the same way.”

But she said there is one obvious thing that separates her from the character: her makeup routine.

This image released by STX Entertainment shows Kristen Bell, from left, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn in the film, "A Bad Moms Christmas." (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/STX Entertainment via AP)

“I feel like I’m still taking off the makeup…” she joked. “It took so long to get out of costume but it was so fun.”

And just in time for the holiday season, Hahn has partnered with Febreze to promote a scent.

“There are certain smells around the holidays that you just feel crazy nostalgic for,” she explained. “It’s ‘live naughty, smell nice,’ which is a great way to go towards the holidays for moms and otherwise.”

“A Bad Moms Christmas” hits theaters November 1st.

You can follow Blanche Johnson on Twitter @blancheFOXLA.