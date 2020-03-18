New 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley asks more men to apply during coronavirus shutdown

The production of the next season of "The Bachelorette," which features lead Clare Crawley, has been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the cameras aren't rolling and no one has moved in the infamous mansion yet, the 38-year-old (she turns 39 on Friday) is asking more male suitors to apply.

“I’m not saying this personally — but I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” Crawley said on social media Tuesday, according to Entertainment Tonight. “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

'BACHELOR' AND 'BACHELORETTE' FRANCHISE COUPLES WHO ARE STILL TOGETHER

Last week, the 32 contestants vying for her heart were revealed and some fans were surprised about their ages. The youngest man was 23 years old and the oldest was 42 years old.

Crawley revealed that's she dated younger men before.

“I have been known to date younger guys, so that’s not a problem for me,” she said earlier this month on “Good Morning America.”

“The thing is I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue, than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age.”

'BACHELOR' SPINOFF 'LISTEN TO YOUR HEART' TO AIR ON ABC

Crawley is the oldest female lead the franchise has ever had and firmly believes it'll be an asset for her.

"I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing. For me, it’s just more years under my belt. More years learning and knowing what I want and what I won’t settle for," she said on GMA in early March.

As for what she wants in a partner, Crawley teased, “I want a man that will take off his armor. I want a man that is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open themselves up and be vulnerable. I think that is some serious strength right there.”

CORONAVIRUS HALTS 'THE BACHELORETTE' PRODUCTION

“The biggest thing for me is, honestly, it’s all what’s on the inside for me,” she added. “The outside, if you line up all the guys I’ve dated in the past, there’s no one type physically. It’s more, if they go out of their way for me, if they make me feel special. This is about me now. I’m ready for it.”