‘Bachelor’ star Peter Weber victim of Nick Viall Halloween costume troll after ‘freak accident’

New “Bachelor” Peter Weber provided Nick Viall with plenty of inspiration for his Halloween costume this year.

On Saturday, Viall, who starred in Season 21 of “The Bachelor,” dressed in a pilot’s shirt and aviator shades, as a nod to Weber’s profession as a pilot. The 39-year-old also accessorized with a rose and bandage, appearing to reference an accident Weber endured while filming.

“Just a Pilot on a flight for love,” Viall wrote on Instagram, adding, “Will probably crash into a windmill tonight.”

Weber, 28, who was a finalist on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” made headlines over his windmill trysts with leading lady Hannah Brown.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” Brown said during the July finale of “The Bachelorette.” “I did say there’s something that Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

In September, Weber was announced as the 24th lead in franchise history. His season premieres in January.

