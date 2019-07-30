'The Bachelorette's Peter Weber denies ex-girlfriend's claim he dumped her to be on ABC show

Peter Weber was eliminated on Monday night's episode of "The Bachelorette" and now the single Delta pilot is speaking out about the recent allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend.

Model Calee Lutes, who was in a relationship with Weber, claimed that he broke up with her because he was cast on the ABC reality TV dating show.

“There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned,” the 27-year-old told People magazine. “The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship.”

Lutes told Entertainment Tonight that she and Weber dated for six months and planned on moving in together. Then, suddenly he broke up with her around Christmas last year and she started to suspect something was up.

“I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him,” she explained. “He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me.”

Meanwhile, Weber had a different take on the relationship.

“I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward,” he insisted. “And she wasn’t on the same page as me. That being said, I wasn’t going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up.”

But now having gone through a breakup with Hannah Brown, Weber is thinking of reconciling with Lutes.

“It’s obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about,” he said. “That was never my intention. And for that I’m sorry. Breakups suck!”

Weber also made headlines after Monday night's "Live" special when Brown revealed an intimate detail about their sexual history. She confessed the windmill saw a lot more action than Bachelor Nation first knew about.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the 25-year-old former beauty queen said. “Since it’s out there, and I did say there was something that Peter and I did twice … it was actually four times!”

“I can’t believe you just said that!” Weber said who had his mother, father, and brother in the audience.

