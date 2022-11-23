'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are taking their relationship to the next level

"Bachelor in Paradise" couple Brandon Jones and Serene Russell got engaged during the season eight finale of the show, and their wedding plans are already in the works.

"We've landed on 2024, and we're starting to think what time of year we want to get married in, what kind of wedding we like, do we want it more in the day or at night? We're starting to have these fun little conversations," Russell told People.

"But right now, we're really excited to get to do the holidays together, and be in public and be normal," she continued.

As for their plans for the end of the year, Jones and Russell are excited to spend the holidays with their families. Their Thanksgiving plans include visiting Russell's hometown of Oklahoma City.

"She's going to show me her city, meet some of her friends, stuff like that," Jones told the outlet.

For Christmas, the "Bachelor in Paradise" alums will host at their new home they share in San Diego.

"We jumped at the chance for that," Russell said when speaking about moving in together. "We're like, no one is deciding how much time we spend together anymore. Not after split week.".

During Russell and Jones' time on the show, there was a period when the original cast of girls was sent to a location separate from the guys. During that time, even though new people were introduced, neither Russell nor Jones explored any other relationships and were loyal to each other.

Even though a wedding is being planned, right now the couple is looking forward to spending more time together in public after having to keep their engagement private until the show aired.

"We haven't gotten to walk down the street together yet," Russell said. "We still want to go on a date, to go hang out with our friends from ‘Paradise’ that we both share. It's like, I want to show you what I like to get in the grocery store. There are just so many little things we haven't gotten to do together yet."