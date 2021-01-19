'Bachelor' front-runner Sarah Trott exits show after tension with other women

On Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor," front-runner Sarah Trott eliminated herself from the running for Matt James' heart.

The 24-year-old broadcast journalist was struggling emotionally during the episode and questioned if she could handle the pressure of the show.

To ease her nerves, Trott interrupted James' group date, taking time away from the other women, which didn't go over well.

"In my heart, I know all these special moments we had, and it, like, kills me to think, like, he's having these special moments with other women, too. I just, like, worry, if I, like, can't get past this, it's really going to be a roadblock in my relationship with Matt, and now I feel like I should do something about it," she said.

After Trott explained why she needed to talk to James, she retreated to her room.

When confronted by the other women in the house, they called her tears a performance and labeled her "manipulative," "toxic" and "calculated."

After being ostracized from the group, Sarah broke down even more and finally opened up to fellow contestant Katie Thurston about the family stress she's dealing with.

Her father is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and, according to Trott, had only "weeks" to live.

"So that's really weighing on my heart, too. Time away from him," Trott explained.

After the conversation, Trott made the decision to exit the reality TV series and showed up at James' house to tell him why.

"I've prayed about this, and I've thought about it, and, like, I just feel really called to, like, go home and be with my family. I just don't think I'm ready for this," she said.

James responded, "That doesn't mean I'm gonna stop thinking about you and praying for your dad and thinking about your family. When you're ready, some guy is gonna be extremely lucky and I'm bummed that it's not me, but I've learned so much from you already. And what it means to sacrifice and do anything for the family and for people you love, and I'm gonna miss you."

As the car drove away Sarah sobbed, "This isn't the best Sarah, and Matt deserves the best. I gave it my all. I just can't do this. But part of me thinks I'm making a mistake because he is so incredible."

Trott's exit was aired just one week after the contestant nearly fainted mid-rose ceremony the week prior.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.