'Bachelor' contestant nearly collapses during rose ceremony, medic called in

A medic made an appearance on Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor" when one of the female contestants pining for lead Matt James' heart nearly collapsed.

Sarah Trott, a 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif., was in need of assistance during the rose ceremony when she stumbled on set. Trott's unsteadiness caught the attention of James, who stopped the ceremony and walked over to Trott to ask if she was OK.

"I'm, like, seeing stars," Trott said, according to Yahoo.

Contestant Bri Springs, a 24-year-old communications manager from San Francisco, also noticed Trott's difficulty and alerted a medic. Springs told producers, "She's going to pass out."

Trott told the medic, "I'm blacking out. I can't see."

The second episode of Season 25 ended with a "To Be Continued" message, prompting questions from Bachelor Nation fans who were desperate to know if Trott was OK.

One Twitter user who called Trott one of her favorite contestants so far wrote, "hope she's ok low-key."

Another worried, "Sarah is legit having a full on panic attack. I hope she'll be ok."

"NOOO IS SARAH OK?" another viewer asked.

"Ummmm is Sarah ok?!?!" one person tweeted.

Earlier in the episode, Trott was one of two ladies who received a rose from the "Bachelor" lead. She had reportedly struck a bond with James after opening up about her father's diagnosis with Lou Gehrig's disease.

James is making history this season as the first Black lead on the ABC competition show.

Ahead of his debut, he sat down for an interview with People in which he discussed his ultimate goal as a role model for the Black community on the show.

"I’m hoping that being in this position paves the way for people like me to be in this and it be normalized," he said. "‘Oh, Matt was a great Bachelor.’ It doesn’t have to be, ‘Oh, he was a great Black Bachelor.’"

James went on to discuss his experience growing up as the son of interracial parents and the pressures he's feeling about leaving a good legacy.

"That's something that kept me up at night. It's like, I don't want to piss off Black people, I don't want to piss off White people, but I'm both of those. You know what I mean? It's like, how do I please everybody?" he said.