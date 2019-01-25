'Bachelor' couple Sean and Catherine Lowe slam Colton Underwood virginity jokes, offer star advice

When it comes to “The Bachelor” Colton Underwood’s virginity, the jokes are going too far, an alumnus of the show recently said.

“I think some people are more interested in creating a joke around his virginity as opposed to just asking, ‘Why are you taking this stance?' Because it’s obviously a choice and he probably has a pretty good reason behind it,” Sean Lowe, who led the reality show’s 17th season, told Fox News.

“There are very few people willing to take that stance or believe in that stance. I totally get it. I get why so many people would see it as odd or weird. It’s just unfortunate that they would rather make a joke out of it than anything else,” he said.

Sean was nicknamed the “Virgin Bachelor” when he appeared on the show’s 17th season. He previously said he found the nickname to be “annoying” at times, but also a good opportunity to talk about his faith.

“That name kind of cast me as being an outsider because of my values and [people] didn’t want to understand why I made that decision,” he said. “But now I see that it’s opened up a lot of conversation, and it’s been a blessing to be able to help people in some small way and maybe introduce people to Jesus because of it.”

Sean and Catherine – who are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary this weekend with some ax-throwing in Brooklyn – say they’re a “boring, married couple” who still “love the simple life.” The pair is partnering with Subway for Valentine’s Day for the “ultimate” date. Fans can join the couple for sandwiches at the Subway on Main Street in Dallas from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Subway recently debuted a new Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread sandwich that includes roasted garlic, melted parmesan and shredded mozzarella in a sub.

“We love a good, cheesy date; we love food,” Catherine said.

“I was sold at Subway,” Sean joked of the event.

As for Underwood, “The Bachelor” couple, who have two children, offered some advice.

“Don’t get caught up in the hype,” Sean said. “You can come off ‘The Bachelor,’ and you can have all this attention and you’re on a million different morning shows and things of that nature – it’s fleeing. Be the same humble guy, which I think he will be.”

Catherine encouraged Underwood and whoever he chooses to make time for one another.

“There are so many factors that when you get off the show, you don’t really know each other. You don’t live in the same city, and there are so many things to learn about the other person that if you made a commitment to be with them through thick or thin, it really tests you in so many ways,” she said. “You have to find ways to show each other you care and that you’re in it. Just having the guy put you as a priority is really important in this stage.”