B. Smith’s husband slammed for having girlfriend while his wife battles Alzheimer’s disease

Social media users came to the defense of lifestyle guru B. Smith after her husband opened up about his relationship with another woman as his wife battles Alzheimer’s disease.

B. Smith, 69, a former model and restaurateur, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. She has been married to her husband Dan Gasby, 64, since 1992. He spoke about his girlfriend, Alex Lerner, in a profile for The Washington Post.

Lerner has a room in the house where Smith and her husband live. Gasby described the relationship to two hit television shows.

“If ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Modern Family’ came together, it would be us,” Gasby told the Post.

Gasby went public with his relationship with Lerner in December.

“What I admire about him,” Lerner said of Gasby, “is that he takes care of her.”

After the profile was published, Gasby took to Facebook to address his critics.

“B. Smith’s worst day is 10x better than you’ve experienced. I love my wife but I can’t let her take away my life!” he wrote on their joint Facebook account.

The Washington Post noted that a number of critics have flooded Gasby’s Facebook page with comments slamming him for dating while his wife battled the disease.

“You don’t bring your mistress in the house where your WIFE lives. She’s not dead,” a social media user wrote on Facebook.

“This is really selfish. There are plenty of women who have taken care of their husbands as they have become paralyzed, had a stroke, had Alzheimer’s, and never was it cool for them to take a man and move him into their home so they could be happy with the rest of their lives,” a social media user commented.

“I love my wife, but can’t let her take my life away. Disgusting!!” another comment read.

Gasby spoke about his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s to Fox News in 2015.

“When you talk to someone and say you have someone in your family who’s a caregiver, and you look each other in the eye, you know exactly what the other person is experiencing,” Gasby said. “When someone says, ‘I can’t imagine,’ the caregiver doesn’t have to imagine — they know.”