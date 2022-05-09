Australian singer Nick Cave announces death of son Jethro Lazenby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Musician Nick Cave confirmed the death of his son, Jethro Lazenby, in a statement released on Monday morning. He was in his early 30s.

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," the musician said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

It's unclear when or how Lazenby died, but reports surfaced that the model died in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

The budding photographer was recently released on bail from the Melbourne Remand Centre on Thursday, May 5, following a violent incident with his mother, Beau Lazenby, earlier in the year, BBC reported.

A judge instructed Lazenby to "undergo substance abuse treatment and avoid contact with his mother for the next two years."

In March 2022, Jethro reportedly "kneed his mother in the face" and left her "bleeding and bruised" after an argument at her home.

His lawyer, Sean Ghattas, said at the time that his schizophrenia diagnosis affected his judgment.

Lazenby was reportedly 8 years old when he was told who his father was, the front man of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in the punk rock scene.

The punk rock star has two other sons – Luke, 30, from his first marriage to Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro, and Earl, 21, with wife Susie Bick. The couple has been married since 1999.

Cave suffered another tragedy nearly seven years ago to the day when his 15-year-old son, Arthur, fell off a cliff in England and died.

A coroner later found LSD in Arthur's system and ruled the death as "accidental."

In a statement at the time, Cave and Susie said, "Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy loving boy."

They added, "We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time."

In 2018, Cave wrote an emotional open letter detailing the "vastness" of his grief upon losing his son, and admitted he constantly felt Arthur with him.

"I hear him talk to me, parent me, guide me, though he may not be there," he wrote.

Despite moving to Los Angeles in attempts to leave their home as it had "just become too sad," their efforts to relocate did not change the heavy grief on their hearts, and they returned to Brighton.

"We did, however, return once we realized that, regardless of where we lived, we just took our sadness with us," he wrote.