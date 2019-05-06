Australian DJ Adam Sky dies in accident while trying to help friend in Bali

Australian DJ Adam Sky died Saturday after he reportedly crashed through a glass door while rushing to help a friend in Bali, Indonesia, and bled to death. He was 42.

Sky, whose real name is Adam Neat, was on vacation in Bali when he died in the tragic accident. His management team wrote in a Facebook post that Sky was trying to help a friend “who had suffered multiple fractures” on Saturday when the fatal accident occurred. Further details about the incident were not provided.

“It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday 4th May 2019. Relatives and friends of Adam are traveling to Bali today [Sunday] and handling all arrangements. We ask you to respect the families privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss,” the statement posted Sunday read.

Sky was staying at the Hillstone Villas Resort in Bali when a friend, identified as his Russian employee Zoia Lukiantceva, fell from a private terrace and broke her leg about 10 a.m. Saturday, Australia’s 9 News reported. The DJ allegedly smashed into a glass door while rushing to help her and cut his arm so severely that he bled to death.

Officials found Sky in a pool of blood at the resort, 9 News reported. Police said alcohol was involved in the incident.

Sky described himself as a “producer-DJ” who gained recognition in Asia’s dance music scene in recent years. He was ranked the top 3 DJs in Asia and was called by JUICE Magazine Asia a “rising Aussie superstar DJ,” Sky’s website stated.

Hundreds of fans paid tribute to the late DJ on social media, where Sky amassed a large following. His last Facebook post prior to his death announcement was on Friday about Ultra Music Festival in Singapore next month.

“Rest in peace Adam. So sad you are not here anymore, but hoping the tracks are as awesome wherever you are,” a fan wrote.

“A crazy, inspiring and massively big hearted person had sadly left us and left a big hole behind. RIP Adam,” another person said.

