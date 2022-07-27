Ashley Judd and her alleged rapist had a 'restorative-justice conversation' years later

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ashley Judd revealed that she and her alleged rapist had a "restorative-justice conversation" years after the fact.

Judd, 54, told David Kessler about the conversation on Tuesday's episode of his podcast "Healing." The actress claimed she was raped in 1999 and that her alleged rapist "surfaced very easily" when she searched for him years later.

"To make a long story short, we ended up in rocking chairs sitting by a creek together," Judd recalled. "And I said, 'I'm very interested in hearing the story you've carried all these years.' And we had a restorative-justice conversation about that."

"I wanted to share that story because there are many ways of healing from grief, and it's important to remind listeners that I didn't need anything from him and it was just gravy that he made his amends and expressed his deep remorse, because healing from grief is an inside job."

ASHLEY JUDD REFLECTS ON NAOMI JUDD'S SUICIDE: ‘ALL WAS FORGIVEN LONG AGO’

Judd said she "lost a sense of trust" at the time.

In 2019, while speaking about abortion rights, the "Double Jeopardy" star claimed she was raped three times.

"I'm very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion," she said at the Women in the World summit in New York that year. "Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would've had to co-parent with my rapist."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So having safe access to abortion was personally important to me and, as I said earlier, democracy starts with our skin. We're not supposed to regulate what we choose to do with our insides."

Judd is the daughter of the late Naomi Judd and the sister of country music star Wynonna Judd.

She attended the University of Kentucky and began her three-decade acting career after.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judd is most known for her roles in "Double Jeopardy," "Bug," "Heat" and "De-Lovely."