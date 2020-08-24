Artem Chigvintsev returning to 'Dancing with the Stars' after being cut last season

Artem Chigvintsev is back for "Dancing With the Stars" upcoming 29th season.

The 38-year-old confirmed the news Monday on "Good Morning America." This will be his ninth season competing on the ABC reality series as he, and fellow pro Sharna Burgess, were cut last minute before Season 28 aired.

"I just can't wait to get back," Chigvintsev said on the morning show. "And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy."

He and fiancee Nikki Bella just welcome their first child together on July 31 after getting engaged in November.

"It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed," the proud papa gushed. "I didn't know I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

Fourteen other professional dancers were announced last week and the show is requiring the three married couples – Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach – to live separately for the entirety of filming.

The rule was implemented so that if one pro dancer gets infected, the other person’s fate in the competition won’t be jeopardized.

Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong and Gleb Savchenko are also joining, as well as Britt Stewart, the show’s first Black female pro.

Among new changes on the ABC show, longtime hosts Tom Bergen and Erin Andrews were replaced by “America’s Top Model” judge Tyra Banks. The new season premieres on Sept. 14.

The full celebrity lineup has yet to be announced.

