Arrest made in connection with shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of “The Kids Are All Right” and “Surface” actor Eddie Hassell.

The Grand Prairie Police Department identified 18-year-old D’Jon Antone to Fox News as the person taken into custody on Wednesday. Detectives believe that Antone shot and killed Hassell during a random robbery incident last week.

It was previously reported that Hassell, who was born in Texas, was shot in what appeared to be a carjacking. The victim, 30, was reportedly shot multiple times and police confirmed at the time that a vehicle was taken from the scene and later recovered.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, the suspect, identified as D’Jon Antone, 18 years of age, was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Grand Prairie Police for capital murder,” police said in a statement. “He is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.”

The case will be referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Variety, although he was best known for playing Clay alongside Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right," Hassell had several film and TV credits. He appeared on the shows “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Oliver Beene,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “‘Til Death,” “Southland,” “Bones,” “Devious Maids” and “Longmire.” He also had more film roles, such as “2012,” “The Family Tree,” “ Jobs,” “Family Weekend,” “House of Dust,” “Warrior Road” and “Bomb City.”

His most recent credit was on the 2017 film “Oh Lucy!” where he was a writer.

In addition to acting, Hassell told Elle in 2013, he got into surfing and skateboarding once he moved to Los Angeles, claiming that his abilities on a board helped land him roles.