'The Kids Are All Right' actor Eddie Hassell dead at 30 after shooting incident

Actor Eddie Hassell, known best for his role in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the short-lived series “Surface,” has died at age 30.

The Grand Prairie, Texas, Police Department confirmed that Hassell, who was born in the state, was shot in what appears to be a carjacking incident, although they’re still investigating the crime.

“On Sunday, November 1, 2020, at around 1:50 a.m., Grand Prairie Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road. Upon arrival, officers located victim Eddie Hassell, 30, of Waco, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” a statement posted on the department’s Twitter account reads.

“Officers rendered first aid to the victim and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement adds. “The motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered.”

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects by offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Representatives for Hassell did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to Variety, although he was best known for playing Clay alongside Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2010 film, he had several film and TV credits. He appeared on the shows “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Oliver Beene,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “‘Til Death,” “Southland,” “Bones,” “Devious Maids” and “Longmire.” He also had more film roles such as “2012,” “The Family Tree,” “ Jobs,” “Family Weekend,” “House of Dust,” “Warrior Road” and “Bomb City.”

His most recent credit was on the 2017 film “Oh Lucy!” where he was a writer.

In addition to acting, Hassell told Elle in 2013, he got into surfing and skateboarding once he moved to Los Angeles, claiming that his abilities on a board helped land him roles.