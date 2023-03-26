Army pulls Jonathan Major advertisement after 'Creed' actor is arrested for assault of a woman

The U.S. Army is severing ties with actor Jonathan Majors for the time being, after the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star was arrested in connection to a domestic dispute on Saturday.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," said Laura DeFrancisco, spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office to the Army Times.

Majors' narrates and appears on-camera during an advertisement from the "Be All You Can Be" campaign, airing during the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament or March Madness.

"While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete." DeFrancisco added.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, told Fox News Digital on Sunday that she expected the charges to be dropped.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations," the statement read.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon," it concluded.

According to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital, Majors was taken into custody without incident on Saturday and was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment. An NYPD Detective told Fox News Digital that the "Creed III" star was taken to Manhattan Central Booking.

Police say they responded to a call from inside an apartment building, where Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," an NYPD DCPI spokesperson said. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."